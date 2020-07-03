’Charleston on the Water’ concert planned for Fourth of July celebration amid other cancellations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most towns and cities in the Lowcountry have cancelled their Fourth of July events and fireworks shows because of the coronavirus pandemic, but two men are putting on their own celebration right in the middle of the Charleston Harbor Saturday.
“This is sort of our way of giving back to the city we’ve spent so much time in,” Organizer Stark Shapleigh said. “It’s just really about giving back to the people, giving people something to look forward to for Charleston. We haven’t had any live events or anything like that. So, what better way to do it. Everybody’s out in the water enjoying the fourth; Let’s give them a destination; Let’s give them some free country music.”
The Charleston on the Water event will feature country music performed from a stage aboard a 120 foot barge, which is anchored just past Castle Pinckney.
Local performers Brady Smith and Lauren Hall will perform at 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., then headliner Colt Ford will take the stage at 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening.
“We created an on the water venue. This hasn’t been done before on this scale. So, you’ve taken something that’s normally done on land, and you’ve just kind of thrown in the chaos and mayhem logistics of now we’re doing it on the water,” Shapleigh said.
The event is intended to give boaters a way to celebrate the patriotic holiday while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
“It’s a terrible precedent to set for the government, I know COVID’s a real thing and I’m not out here denying it and I’m asking that everyone social distance, but there’s a way to compromise and still have our independence and celebrate our Independence Day. I just wasn’t a fan of the precedent they would set saying hey, no Independence Day this year because of COVID,” Organizer Derek Astorino said.
The entire event has been privately funded and sponsored by people who didn’t want to see the nation’s birthday pass without some sort of celebration.
“The Fourth of July is when we celebrate us, Americans, and the power of the government is derived from the consent of the governed,” Astorino said. “If we’re going to celebrate it, we don’t necessarily need the government’s permission or its assistance if we can’t get it…A lot of our sponsors are what made this happen. We are a little bit shy on the funding side, but…it was more than just something about money and budget.”
Organizers are encouraging attendees to stay in their boats during the event and to practice social distancing guidelines.
“Everyone is welcome to come up, throw out their anchor and enjoy the music,” Shapleigh said.
Organizers originally planned to hold their own fireworks show from the barge, however local leaders pushed back on their plans after many Lowcountry towns and cities cancelled their own performances. Organizers said officials didn’t want to encourage people to gather in large crowds to watch the display. The concert event ended up being a compromise with those local leaders to allow some sort of celebration for the fourth of July holiday. The city of Charleston has not yet responded to a request for comment on the event.
“A frustrating 30 days to make this happen,” Astorino said. “We got shot down for permits a couple times. The last permit actually came in yesterday around 4:15, so we got it right up under the wire. Something like this usually takes anywhere from 6 to 12 months to plan.”
The organizers have big plans for the future though.
“By throwing this event we’re hoping that down the road, say in September for Labor day weekend depending on the turn out and everything like that, we get another opportunity to come b ack out here. Hopefully everything’s a little different in the world by then. But we’ll see and cross that road when we come to it. We really hope this turns in to a Charleston on the water series so people come out Charleston is water centric we should be doing more stuff on the water,” Shapleigh said. “We believe this is something that should be a staple in Charleston as well.
