Federal authorities seize more than $80,000 tied to COVID-19 unemployment scheme in N.C.

“If you are engaged in an online-only relationship and your paramour asks you to open a new bank account, or use your existing account to transfer funds, think twice. A fraudster posing as a romantic online partner could be using you and your accounts as a repository to launder stolen money. Don’t let a scammer turn you into a money mule. Be extra vigilant about online scams, and if the circumstances are suspicious get in touch with law enforcement right away,” Murray said.