Firefighters urge fireworks safety this Fourth of July

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The North Charleston Fire Department is reminding the community of safety tips and laws regarding fireworks this Independence Day.
In a press release, State Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones said, that while he wanted everyone to have fun, safety could not be taken for granted.
A way to start taking safety seriously he said was to start following firework laws.
For the Fourth of July holiday, firework hours are extended from their usual 11p.m. end time, to 1 a.m. on Sunday.
That being said, Jones also wanted to remind everyone of these laws:
- Discharging fireworks from a vehicle is prohibited.
- Discharging fireworks on land without consent is prohibited.
- Discharging fireworks towards any structure, animal, or person is prohibited.
Additionally he had some fireworks tips:
- Identify a “fireworks zone” with markers that is a safe distance away from structures, people, and animals.
- Read and follow the directions on each firework.
- Always have a responsible adult designated as the ‘firework lighter’.
- Light one firework at a time.
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
- Keep a water bucket or hose nearby in case of fire.
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
Finally Jones said that if you choose not to use fireworks to celebrate your Fourth, some other ideas for celebrating the holiday include:
- Use glow sticks, confetti poppers, or colored streamers instead of sparklers.
- Red, white, and blue silly string is fun for all ages.
- Make the fourth a birthday party for America – don’t forget the cake!
