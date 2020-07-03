Georgetown County deputies arrest juvenile in attempted business burglaries

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile boy is in custody in connection with a pair of failed attempts at breaking into businesses.
Deputies did not release the boy’s identity because he is underage.
Deputies responded on Tuesday to the Kent Road Dollar General and the St. Delight Road Beverage Depot after “unsuccessful attempts to enter” were discovered, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said.
The juvenile was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Leslie.
