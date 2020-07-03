Hot and mainly dry 4th of July weekend ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a hot stretch of mainly dry weather as we head through our Fourth of July weekend! The chance of showers and storms will be much lower over the next few days as drier air moves into the Lowcountry. We’ll continue to stay hot and sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches, through Sunday. A better rain chance will arrive early next week.