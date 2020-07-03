LIST: Lowcountry communities cancel Fourth of July fireworks over coronavirus concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’re used to celebrating Independence Day with a big display of fireworks, this year’s Fourth of July will seem pretty quiet.
Some of the most popular annual celebrations were canceled as cases of COVID-19 continued to rise across the area.
Here is a list of fireworks shows that have been called off:
The Charleston RiverDogs will hold a virtual fireworks celebration Saturday night, according to the team’s Facebook page. The video will go up on their page at 8 p.m.
The cancellations have prompted an increase in consumer fireworks sales.
“The general public is buying more than ever before,” Steve Houser, president of the National Fireworks Association, said.
While it’s not clear exactly what is driving people to shops, some sellers think fireworks are a diversion for people who have been stuck at home during the pandemic.
Some doctors fear injuries will increase this year as more people experiment with fireworks at home.
Dr. Erin Miller, a hand surgeon at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, said she amputated 42 fingers due to fireworks injuries last year while she was on call during the Fourth of July.
She has simple advice for revelers: Do not use larger fireworks like mortars and cherry bombs.
Lowcountry firefighters urged people to use caution when shooting fireworks, offering tips to reduce the chance of injury.
If you are planning on lighting fireworks this Independence Day, make sure you know where to go. Fireworks are illegal in the city limits of Charleston but in Charleston County and in Mount Pleasant they are legal to light.
In North Charleston fireworks are allowed 9 a.m. - 11:30 p.m., and until 1 a.m. on Independence Day and in James Island you can light your fireworks from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.
