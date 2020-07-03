Police investigating after man shot in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Charleston Friday night.
At 9:34 p.m., North Charleston police responded to the 1500 block of Sumner Avenue in reference to a reported robbery and shooting.
When officers arrived they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
“The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment,” NCPD officials said.”There is no suspect information to release at this time.”
