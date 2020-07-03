‘Put the damn mask on:’ Strong message from S.C. hospital chief medical officer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Systems Chief Medical Officer has a clear message to the community.
“Put the damn mask on,” Dr. Chris Lombardozzi said Thursday. “Can’t say it more forcefully. We can’t create laws to make people do this. But we have got to do this.”
Lombardozzi said hospitals are filling up, more and more people are getting sick and we will see more deaths.
“Put the mask on. Do the right thing. If not for yourself, do it for your families, do it for your businesses and help us out as well,” Lombardozzi said.
Lombardozzi made the remarks during a news conference after the Spartanburg County Council passed a resolution encouraging but not requiring people to wear face masks.
Several community officials and health officials spoke during the news conference, including Spartanburg Sheriff Chuck Wright.
Wright thanked county council for not mandating face masks.
“We are smart. We are a community and we are together,” Wright said.
He encouraged people to listen to health officials and stay the course.
Wright said he believes wearing masks is the right thing to do and said he has confidence in the people of Spartanburg.
“Stay prayerful, do the right things, try to help your neighbor, obviously,” Wright said. “And let’s make Spartanburg what we already know that it is. The best place to live, worship and raise a family.”
Several cities and counties in South Carolina are requiring residents to wear masks in certain circumstances.
