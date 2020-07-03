SC Organ and Tissue Donor Program is bringing new HQ to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Organ and Tissue Donor Program is building a new two-story headquarters and memorial to donors in West Ashley.
We Are Sharing Hope SC is the program that manages all South Carolina Organ and Tissue donors. Director of Communications Kristine Neal says they trying to bring their new headquarters to Henry Tecklenberg Drive in West Ashley.
We Are Sharing Hope SC has more than 100 employees and Neal says they are excited to be getting a new building that will allow everyone to meet and collaborate.
Neal says the new two-story building will have a simulation lab and a training center for teams across the country to come to seminars and ceremonies. The organization works very closely with research partners and transplant centers like MUSC, which Neal says played a big role in why they chose the headquarters to be in Charleston.
“That’s one of the focuses as we build this building is where can we invite other brilliant minds from around the country to come and think through their research and talk about ideas, host seminars, meetings, and have a space where people can be collaborative,” Neal said.
While the second floor is planned to be more offices for employees, It will also be home to a new Organ and Tissue Donor Memorial. Neal says this will be wall with names of all donors in South Carolina for families to come visit and reflect.
“I think the biggest purpose for the new building is to tell the story of organ and tissue donation and those heroes who say yes. It’s also allowing us to provide insight into the process of donation,” Neal says.
“I think the photos of our donor family’s and our recipients that will adorn the walls will be a constant reminder of our why,” Neal said. “So I think the staff are really excited about it as well to be in a space that matches and marries with what we talk about everyday as to the importance of the work that’s being done through organ and tissue donation.”
There will also be lots of public outdoor space with a pond and walking area on this nearly 10-acres site across from the Marshside Towns at Carolina Bay townhomes.
“It’s just a really creative space that is dedicated to the mission of this organization and which is really going to be a great asset to the city,” City of Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey said.
We Are Sharing Hope SC is in the permitting phase right now, but Neal says they are hoping to break ground toward the end of this month or early August.
Neal has confirmed their goal is to be open by September 2021.
