Charleston County man sues hair dye company, claims it causes burns, rashes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County man says the company that creates Just For Men hair dye failed to warn customers of potential risks, according to court documents.
The man is suing Combe Incorporated and Combe International LTD.
The lawsuit states the company’s Just For Men hair dye directly resulted in serious injuries to the plaintiff’s skin which included burns, discoloration and rashes.
The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday.
The plaintiff says he purchased a box of Just For Men hair dye in August of 2017 and was injured after using it.
Court documents also state a class action lawsuit was filed July 2, 2019, in a U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York. That lawsuit includes photos of the side effects that men say they experienced from the product.
People have also posted on social media that they’ve had similar side effects when using the product, while others say they’ve had no issues at all.
Neither the company nor the plaintiff’s attorney has responded to requests for comments about the lawsuit.
