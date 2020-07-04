Deputies investigating deadly triple shooting near Goose Creek

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left three people dead late Friday night.
Just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, Berkeley County dispatch received a 911 call about a disturbance, Dep. Carli Drayton said. When deputies arrived on the scene they found multiple people were shot inside of a home on Oakside Drive.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting but have not released any word on a possible suspect.
“The increase of violence in our community is troubling,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Berkeley County will not tolerate these brutal actions. We will work around the clock to find the person responsible.”
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identities of the victims.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 843-719-4412.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.