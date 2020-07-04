Deputies searching for missing, endangered woman

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who has not been seen since early Wednesday morning.
Theresa Ortiz, 67, was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday leaving her home on Hilton Head Island, and her family is concerned for her safety because she has numerous medical conditions, deputies say.
Investigators say they found her vehicle in the Burke’s Beach parking lot but they have not found her. They believe she may be on foot in the Burke’s Beach area.
Ortiz is 5-foot, 1-inch tall, weighs 100 pounds, has red and white curly hair and green eyes.
Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
