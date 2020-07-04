Dry, Sunny & Hot 4th of July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dry air is hanging on across the Lowcountry as a stationary front sags to the south. Look for plenty of sunshine and very low rain chances this weekend. The heat will stay within the seasonable range, topping out in the low 90s today and tomorrow with a heat index in the mid 90s. Reapply sunscreen out at the beaches as the UV index is very high. High temps out at the beach will peak in the upper 80s with a water temp in the mid 80s. A few clouds could develop through out the day, but overall, sunshine will prevail! Tonight’s high tide will peak around 8:30 and some minor flooding is possible with this tide.