Family of deputy injured in Don Holt Bridge crash gives update

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of Deputy Mike Costanzo, who was injured Wednesday following a crash on the Don Holt Bridge, says that he is still in critical condition, though some of his injuries are starting to heal.
The family released this statement on Costanzo’s condition.
“UPDATE. Our family wants to thank everyone from the very bottom of our hearts for the prayers and good wishes you’ve sent Mike. He is still in critical condition and has significant trauma to his head, along with many many broken bones. The head injury is improving slowly but going in the right direction thanks to the the measures taken by the Neuro team at MUSC. He’s having his first surgery today to fix one of his legs. Your support and love for Mike has filled our hearts and lifted our spirits when we’ve needed the most. Thank you Team Mike family !!!”
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began just before 10 a.m. Wednesday when a deputy stopped on I-526 westbound on the Don Holt Bridge to assist a tow truck driver and a motorist whose vehicle was disabled.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that a Ford F-350 truck pulling a trailer then struck the rear of the deputy’s Dodge Charger which in turn struck other vehicles and the responding deputy and the tow truck driver who were outside of their vehicles.
Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said the body of 45-year-old William Ellis of North Charleston was found in the harbor near Daniel Island at 1:44 p.m.
