Jail records: Woman wanted for vandalism at Charleston 9 site arrested

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The woman wanted for vandalizing the Charleston 9 memorial site is in custody in Lexington County, according to jail records.
Eman Mubarak Brown, 32, was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on Thursday, according to booking records.
Investigators with the Charleston Police Department said Tuesday they issued warrants for malicious injury to real property and attempts to burn against Brown, who they named as a suspect in the vandalism of the Charleston 9 Memorial Park on Savannah Highway.
Authorities said Brown also has an additional warrant for petit larceny for the theft of an American flag and South Carolina state flag from the flag pole of the CresCom bank at 884 Orleans Road.
According to police, the flags were taken two hours after the Charleston 9 Memorial was vandalized in the early morning hours of June 26.
Police said private surveillance video from a business near the memorial site and at the bank aided in the identification of the offender.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
