Man arrested after allegedly stealing Darlington Co. cruiser, running over deputy

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of running over a Darlington County deputy after stealing their cruiser.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Markeith Hart was taken into custody Saturday in Florence. Authorities said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Florence County Sheriff’s Special Response Team and Darlington County Sheriff’s Special Incident Response Team all assisted in the arrest.
Officials said the deputy was investigating a robbery in the area of Rogers Road and Timmonsville Road when they were allegedly assaulted by Hart. Hart then allegedly stole the deputy’s vehicle and ran them over.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy has since been released from the hospital, and deputies were able to recover the stolen vehicle.
Online records show Hart is charged with attempted murder and is held at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
