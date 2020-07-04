One killed in overnight boating accident

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say an overnight boating accident killed one boater and injured three others Saturday morning on the Edisto River.
The accident happened at approximately 12:54 a.m. when a boat tracking in the river struck a wooden piling, ejecting the boat’s driver and critically injuring a female passenger, Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said. Two other adults who were on the boat received minor injuries but searched the area for the missing driver who was not wearing a life jacket, he said.
The woman was knocked unconscious and was taken to an area hospital for treatment where she was listed in critical condition, he said. The other two adults refused transportation to the hospital, McRoy said.
Rescue crews searched for the missing boater despite poor visibility before suspending the search at approximately 3 a.m.
McRoy said shortly after sunrise using sonar and found the victim near the collision site under about 6 feet of water.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.
