Rally for economic, criminal justice reform to be held at downtown park Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Black Leadership Coalition and Black Lives Matter Charleston have scheduled a rally for Saturday afternoon at Hampton Park.
The purpose of the rally, according to a social media post, is to call for economic and criminal justice reform.
Among the items they plan to address, the posts states, are affordable housing, real estate projects controlled by people of color, an independent police audit of all departments, infrastructure improvements to sidewalks and drainage and youth programs and green space enhancements for recreation.
Saturday’s rally is also expected to include Rep. Marvin Pendarvis and Rep. J.A. Moore and other elected officials and faith-based organizations.
Black Lives Matter held a march Friday afternoon from the North Charleston Performing Arts Center to North Charleston City Hall.
There, the group of about 19 people shouted on megaphones for the mayor to come outside to see them. But Friday was a city holiday in North Charleston.
Members of the organization also called for reforms in the police department.
One of the organization’s leaders says they have made some progress on some issues.
“Tops was getting rid of the Calhoun statue. We’re in the process of getting a mural painted for Black Lives Matter,” Tate Hansen with Black Lives Matter said.
