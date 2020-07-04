New daily record: S.C. confirms more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,836 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, along with three new probable cases.
Saturday’s new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 43,260 and the number of probable cases to 126.
DHEC also confirmed 19 deaths and one probable death attributed to COVID-19. That brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 806 and the total number of probable deaths to seven.
Thirteen of the deaths occurred in elderly patients, including one in Charleston County. Six of the deaths occurred in middle-aged people, including one in Berkeley, and one in Dorchester County.
The probable death occurred in a patient whose age category is still being determined from Beaufort County, DHEC said.
The number of new confirmed cases included 345 in Charleston County, 73 in Berkeley County, 76 in Dorchester County, 37 in Beaufort County, 11 in Colleton County, 74 in Georgetown County and 9 in Williamsburg County.
The number of new probable cases included one patient in Beaufort County.
The total number of individuals tested Friday statewide was 9,338 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.7%.
As of Saturday morning, 3,058 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,648 are in use, which is a 71.44% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,648 inpatient beds currently used, 1,190 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
The previous one-day record of new COVID-19 cases was set on Tuesday with 1,741 cases.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
