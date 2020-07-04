Second grader creates patriotic flag business

FRISCO, Tx. (KTVT/CBS News) - Some kids mow lawns or walk dogs, but a Texas second grader had a better idea to benefit both his community.
Brooks Dunagan came up with his own unique summer job.
“I put flags out in people’s front yards for the Fourth of July to make the neighborhood look really patriotic,” he says.
And his idea really took off.
“We could have sold hundreds more based on all the neighborhoods around our neighborhood reaching out and businesses, so it’s been really really amazing to see the community reaching out,” his mother, Courtney Dunagan, says.
At $1 per flag, Brooks purchases, installs and handles the cleanup. So far, he sold 450 flags.
But there are no plans to buy a bike or a new toy. Instead, he says he will donate 100% of his profit to the Frisco Police Department.
Dunagan says it has been a hard few months for police officers and he wants to show them he believes in them.
“They think they don’t get believed in that well. And I just wanted to let them know that they do get believed in a lot,” he says.
Frisco Police officers stopped by to thank him for his efforts iwth medals of honor.
Brooks’ mother says she hopes it teaches him about hard work.
“I mean, what we’ve gone through just going door to door and selling the flags and now going back and putting the flags out and all of the yards, it’s a lot of hard work, and he’s realizing you can’t you know reap the benefits without putting the hard work in,” she says.
Brooks says he’s also learned a more unique lesson.
“To not push from the top of the flag cause it’ll break,” he says.
