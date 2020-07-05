Blood donors to receive free COVID-19 antibody test and car services at Crews Chevrolet

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You can donate blood at Crews Chevrolet in North Charleston on Monday.
Donors will get a free covid-19 antibody test and select car services at no cost.
The American Red Cross will be at the dealership from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The blood drive will take place in the showroom.
With a blood donation you'll receive a free COVID-19 antibody test, a certificate for a complimentary oil and filter change, tire rotation, fluid top-off, a 27-point safety inspection and an exterior car wash.
Red Cross officials say every two seconds in America someone is in need of blood.
You can schedule your appointment online here and use the sponsor code CREWS.
Crews Chevrolet is located at 8199 Rivers Avenue.
