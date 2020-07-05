Businesses start displaying their Palmetto Priority seal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There is now an extra layer of protection recognition for businesses called the Palmetto Priority. It’s a commitment to a rigorous set of standards put in place by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association to highlight businesses going the extra mile to maintain a coronavirus-free facility.
As soon as Kevin Greene, CEO and executive chef of Chucktown Mobile Seafood and Cafe, heard about the program, he put his best on person it.
“I asked my wife to step in,” Greene said. “I said hey, I want to be a part of this program. I want to be active in the community. I want everybody to know that we provide affordable, great tasting seafood and make sure they are protected too.”
To get the seal of approval each business must jump through some serious hoops. Those hoops including an inspection by DHEC and special training through ServSafe – a national food handle certification program – among requirements.
“I also shut down my restaurant for a complete day, not worrying about the money part of it, because I wanted to make sure my employees knew what to do,” Green said.
The Palmetto Priority may be voluntarily, but as more businesses sign on, it could be the deciding factor at dinner time.
“If I don’t see that seal, I will be hesitant about going into that establishment,” Greene said.
The businesses that have successfully jumped through all the hoops are designated by a special decal on a window or door. They are also listed here.
Chucktown was one of the first businesses to start displaying its decal but it is certainly not the only one. The Carolina Ale House in Downtown Charleston is also on the list.
The commitment is just as much about protecting employees as it is for protecting customers.
Natalie Tesdall is a bartender at the Ale House. She says she is excited to be back at work after missing out for two months when the government required businesses to be shutdown. She is happy owners decided to do everything they can to keep the place open.
“It shows that they care not only about their employees but about the customers as well,” Tesdall said. “I think it’s really important that they are taking all the steps that they can make sure we still have jobs and that we are still able to work.”
