Charleston Co. Library employee tests positive for Covid-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library announced that one of its staff members has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Library was notified by an employee of the St. Paul’s/Hollywood Library on Saturday for the positive case.
Officials say the employee had interacted with the public through curbside services.
Charleston County Public Library staff implemented a response plan, per CDC and DHEC guidelines, listed below:
- The entire branch is being cleaned and sanitized by a certified third party contractor.
- All employees known to come in contact with this individual are being notified and self-quarantine guidelines are being followed.
- St. Paul's/Hollywood Library, located at 5130 Hwy. 165 in Hollywood, is currently closed to the public and will remain closed until further notice.
- Items (books, DVD's, etc.) that had been placed on hold for curbside pick-up will not be available at this time.
- The book drop/return at the St. Paul's/Hollywood Library will also be closed. All fines/fees associated to late material are currently being waived. Patrons may also return their items to another library location.
- Patrons of this branch interested in receiving materials should place holds for pick-up at another location. There are 16 other library locations available. Visit www.ccpl.org/branches for the list.
- Charleston County Government continues to offer PPE and cleaning supplies to CCPL employees for its facilities.
- CCPL has been working with DHEC in ensuring all best practices are implemented in our service models that would help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as we continue serving our patrons.
Charleston County Public Library said a staff member of the Otranto Road Library tested positive for coronavirus last week and the same protocols were followed. That branch as well remains closed until further notice.
