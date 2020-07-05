Family escapes home after Fourth of July fire

Firefighters were able to enter the building and attacked the fire from multiple levels while attempting to search the home. Crews learned that the occupants of the home had escaped through the back of the house and safely evacuated. Firefighters reportedly battled the fire for nearly 45 minutes before switching to a defensive attack, which would remove all the crews from inside, due to the continued weakening of the structure and concerns for firefighter safety. It took an additional hour before the bulk of the fire was declared under control.