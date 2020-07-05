Family escapes home after Fourth of July fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four people are displaced after a fire broke out in a home on Daniel Island.
At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the Charleston County Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls, followed by an automatic fire alarm reporting a structure fire on Smythe Street on Daniel Island, according to the Charleston Fire Department. Charleston and North Charleston Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD were dispatched to the scene.
Emergency crews arrived and reportedly found a three-story, elevated home, with significant fire venting from multiple floors across the front of the home.
Firefighters were able to enter the building and attacked the fire from multiple levels while attempting to search the home. Crews learned that the occupants of the home had escaped through the back of the house and safely evacuated. Firefighters reportedly battled the fire for nearly 45 minutes before switching to a defensive attack, which would remove all the crews from inside, due to the continued weakening of the structure and concerns for firefighter safety. It took an additional hour before the bulk of the fire was declared under control.
Crews remained on the scene through the morning and into the afternoon addressing hot spots throughout the 4,000 square foot home.
Members from the Fire Marshal Division responded to review the origin, cause, and circumstances leading up the event. Investigators were able to confirm the fire originated on the ground level of the home, within a storage area attached to the garage. The specific cause remains under investigation. The four occupants of the home and their four guests were able to escape the home without any reported injuries.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.