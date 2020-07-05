FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry end to weekend before likely rain chance returns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wet weather will return to the Lowcountry to start the work week so enjoy the last sunny and mainly dry day! A spotty shower cannot be ruled out, but the greatest rain chance will stay far to the south today. High temperatures will peak in the low 90s with a heat index in the mid 90s. A warm front will move closer to the area late tonight and overnight, driving up the chance for scattered rain. That chance will increase heading through tomorrow. Scattered rain, which could be heavy at times, is possible tomorrow along with scattered thunderstorms.
More widespread rain is possible Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves closer. This system has been flagged by the National Hurricane Center for having a low-end chance of development within the next 5 days. Regardless of development, this system will bring soggy weather to the southeast and increase the chance for minor, localized flooding. At least 1-2″ of rain is likely tomorrow through Wednesday, but some areas will see higher amounts depending upon where the area of low pressure tracks. Drier air should briefly move in Thursday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot; HIGH: 91.
TOMORROW: Scattered rain and storms; HIGH: 86.
TUESDAY: Widespread rain and storms; HIGH: 85.
WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain and storms; HIGH: 86.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
