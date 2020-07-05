FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry end to weekend before likely rain chance returns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wet weather will return to the Lowcountry to start the work week so enjoy the last sunny and mainly dry day! A spotty shower cannot be ruled out, but the greatest rain chance will stay far to the south today. High temperatures will peak in the low 90s with a heat index in the mid 90s. A warm front will move closer to the area late tonight and overnight, driving up the chance for scattered rain. That chance will increase heading through tomorrow. Scattered rain, which could be heavy at times, is possible tomorrow along with scattered thunderstorms.