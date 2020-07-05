Grand Strand nonprofit hosting post-holiday beach cleanup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A local organization is looking to clean up beaches in the Grand Strand the morning after Independence Day.
The Grand Strand Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation is organizing cleanup events starting at 9 a.m. Sunday across the area.
The organization is asking volunteers to pick up any fireworks or other garbage left on the beach before it ends up in the ocean. Anyone who picks up trash can bring it to surf shops in the area to have it weighed and sorted.
Participating shops and locations include:
- Surf City (Myrtle Beach)
- Cherry Grove Pier
- TrunkPlayer (Cherry Grove)
- Surf the Earth (Pawleys Island)
- Eternal Wave (Surfside Beach)
- Village (Garden City)
Volunteers can bring any trash found to the shops until 11 a.m. Sunday.
