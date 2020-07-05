Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Dorchester County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Dorchester County Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened at 3:25 pm Givhans Ferry Road roughly miles west of Ridgeville.
According to highway patrol, a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Givhans Ferry Road when it ran off the road to the right, corrected, then ran off the road to the left and crashed into an embankment.
The driver of the car died as a result of the crash according to Highway Patrol. The two passengers in the car were injured and taken to an area hospital.
None of the three occupants of the car were reportedly wearing seatbelts.
The identity of the person killed in the crash has not yet been released.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.