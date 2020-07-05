James Island Council to discuss mask ordinance on Monday

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island Town Council will meet on Monday to discuss a proposed amendment to an emergency ordinance regarding face coverings.
The special meeting will be hosted via zoom at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Last week James Island leaders passed an ordinance recommending people to wear masks at public places including restaurants and retail stores.
The town voted unanimously recommending people on the island also wear a face covering at salons, grocery stores, pharmacies, and other stores and offices that are open to the public.
To listen in on the town’s special meeting click here.
