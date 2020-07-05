1,463 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,463 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, along with two new probable cases.
Sunday’s new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 44,717 and the number of probable cases to 130.
DHEC also confirmed eight deaths and one new probable death attributed to COVID-19. That brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 813 and the total number of probable deaths to seven.
Five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Dorchester (1), Greenville (1), Lancaster (1), and Orangeburg (1) counties; three of the deaths occurred in middle aged individuals from Horry (1) and Spartanburg (2) counties.
The probable death occurred in an elderly individual from Lexington (1) county.
The number of new cases reported on Thursday, July 2 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (5), Aiken (20), Allendale (3), Anderson (16), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (49), Berkeley (73), Calhoun (2), Charleston (276), Cherokee (5), Chester (5), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (4), Colleton (14), Darlington (8), Dillon (7), Dorchester (69), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (2), Florence (33), Georgetown (34), Greenville (168), Greenwood (27), Hampton (5), Horry (158), Jasper (8), Kershaw (22), Lancaster (8), Laurens (25), Lee (2), Lexington (71), Marion (14), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (12), Orangeburg (35), Pickens (36), Richland (116), Saluda (9), Spartanburg (54), Sumter (11), Union (1), Williamsburg (4), York (25).
There are currently 1,251 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
