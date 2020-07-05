One dead following crash in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died after a single-car crash in Williamsburg County Sunday.
The crash happened at 4:22 p.m. on SC-527 near Spring Bank Road about five miles west of Kingstree.
Highway Patrol says the driver was traveling west on SC-527, went off the road to the right, corrected then went off the road to the left and hit a tree.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was reportedly transported to an area hospital where they later died.
