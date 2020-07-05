Suspect wanted for vandalizing Charleston 9 Memorial booked in Al Canon Detention Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The woman wanted for vandalizing the Charleston 9 memorial site has been booked in the Al Canon Detention Center Sunday, according to court records.
Eman Mubarak Brown, 32, was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on Thursday, according to booking records, and has been booked in the Charleston County Detention Center just before 4 p.m. Sunday.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say warrants for malicious injury to real property and attempts to burn have been issued for Brown.
Authorities say Brown also has an additional warrant for petit larceny for the theft of an American flag and South Carolina state flag from the flag pole of the CresCom bank at 884 Orleans Road.
According to police, the flags were taken two hours after the Charleston 9 Memorial was vandalized.
CPD officials said private surveillance video from a business near the memorial site and at the bank aided in the identification of the offender.
