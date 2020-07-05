Woman injured after being attacked by alligator in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is awaiting surgery after being bitten by an alligator Friday evening.
This incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Friday night in a gated community in the Okatie area of Beaufort County. A 75-year-old woman was doing some gardening near the edge of a community pond behind her home and was bitten on the leg and dragged into the water, according the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
She was reportedly rescued by a neighbor who was passing by in a golf cart and saw her struggling in the water. He entered the water and was able to pull her to safety after the alligator let go of her.
The woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Savannah and is being treated for broken bones and lacerations on the leg that was bitten, according to SCDNE. She is awaiting additional surgery but is in “good spirits” according to family members. A state-contracted alligator control agent removed an approximately 10-ft gator from the pond and It was later euthanized.
