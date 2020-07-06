AME Church to host free COVID-19 testing across S.C. this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The African Methodist Episcopal Church will host a series of free COVID-19 testing sites in South Carolina, including Hemingway, Walterboro and Charleston.
- The Hemingway testing site will be hosted by the Hopewell AME Church Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Hopewell AME Church is located at 30704 County Line Rd., Hemingway.
- The Walterboro testing site will be hosted Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colleton County High School located at 150 Cougar Nation Dr., Walterboro.
- The Charleston testing site will be hosted by the Greater Macedonia AME Church from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The Greater Macedonia AME Church is located 725 Savage Rd., Charleston.
“The number of positive COVID-19 cases here in the state continues to skyrocket, and Black South Carolinians are disproportionately affected,” AME Church Seventh Episcopal District Presiding Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr. says. “As an invested and committed entity in the South Carolina community, we want to help by offering a series of free testing sites so that everyone may know their status and continue their personal responsibility to keep themselves and others safe.”
The church says prior registration or a doctor’s referral is not required to be tested, and each site offers free walk-up and drive-thru testing.
