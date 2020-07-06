Authorities identify woman killed in car accident near Ridgeville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a car accident near Ridgeville this past weekend.
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said 18-year-old JahQueen Sade Lincoln of Ladson died.
“She was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:23 p.m. by the coroner,” the coroner’s office said in a statement. ”The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.”
The accident happened on Sunday on Givhans Ferry Road, 5 miles west of Ridgeville.
According to Highway Patrol, a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Givhans Ferry Road when it ran off the road to the right, corrected, then ran off the road to the left and crashed into an embankment.
The driver of the car died as a result of the crash according to Highway Patrol. The two passengers in the car were injured and taken to an area hospital.
