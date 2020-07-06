COVID-19 tests get $20 price hike

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - With demand rising, Lowcountry urgent care facilities are having to raise prices to accommodate high volume.
Holy City Med says that starting Monday, they will be increasing their prices from $80 to $100.
They say the price increase will go towards hiring more employees to hopefully make the shifts a little shorter and easier for their employees.
While they say just a couple weeks ago they were doing about 20 tests a day, they are now trying to squeeze over 100 in the same window.
The locally owned urgent care also credits some of its popularity to being one of the few options in the Lowcountry that doesn’t require an office visit or pre-screening.
Additionally, patients do not need insurance, they say.
Holy City Med owner Frank Wells says they were trying to keep the price as low as possible, but when they started seeing eight to ten times as many cars in a matter of weeks, he brought on more staff.
He says with temperature in the 90s, he’s made a concerted effort to cut time off the often 2 to 4 hours wait patients were experiencing when they came to get a COVID-19 test.
Right now, he says employees spend 12-hour days in their protective equipment.
“It’s terribly hot. It’s like they are working in a sauna in a way,” Wells says. “This is not a huge profit making venture. We’re going up by 20 bucks so we can cover our increased costs.”
To stave off these difficult conditions, Wells says the medical center will also soon have a carport to protect patients and employees from the heat and rain.
As South Carolina continues to spike, other hospitals say they are seeing a significant increase in patients wanting COVID-19 tests.
Similarly, The Medical University of South Carolina says they are working within their nursing staff models to keep up, but cannot confirm any new hires.
