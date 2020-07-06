Deputies arrest man and teenager in connection to triple homicide in Goose Creek

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a man and a teenager in connection to a triple homicide in Goose Creek.
On Monday afternoon, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jabaari Kayon Ferguson and a 16-year-old in connection to the murders that happened late Friday night.
“When deputies arrived on scene they discovered multiple people were shot inside of a residence on Oakside Drive,” BCSO officials said.
The Berkeley County Coroner will identify the deceased.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 843-719-4412 immediately.
