Deputies arrest man wanted in deadly Bennettsville shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Bennettsville is in custody, officials said.
According to Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Shyheim Quantel Dease was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
The deadly shooting happened Friday, July 3, on Hill Top Line.
Upon arriving, deputies found 40-year-old Anthony Antoine Douglas Smith, who was shot “numerous times,” officials said.
Smith later died from his injuries at a local hospital.
