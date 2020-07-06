Deputies: Suspects charged in Goose Creek triple homicide may be responsible for armed robberies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County investigators say two suspects in a triple murder in Goose Creek may be behind several armed robberies in the last two weeks.
Deputies arrested Jabaari Ferguson Saturday, the day after the murders. A 16-year old boy also is charged with murder.
On Monday, at Oakside Mobile Home Park, there are still reminders that a crime happened here.
Folks left flowers and candles outside the mobile home to honor the three men who were killed.
”It was hard, it still is,” said Julie Larios whose fiancée was one of the murder victims. “Very loving guy, he would give the shirt off your back for anybody and he was just out here talking with friends and they came up, two guys came up robbed them and shot them.”
Investigators say Ferguson and the 16-year old may be responsible for eight armed robberies in addition to the murders. Deputies say the other robberies were committed at Sunrise mobile home park and at an apartment complex on Pine Shadow Drive.
Deputies say most of the victims were Hispanic.
”We are definitely a target since a long, long time,” said Lydia Cotton who is an advocate for the local Hispanic community. “I mean look at the news. We are a target and that’s not fair.”
After losing her loved one, Larios and her daughter, Destiny, want justice.
“It’s awful, awful. They didn’t deserve this,” Destiny said. ”They were such sweet men, hard working men, and just enjoying the Fourth of July, and this happened.”
Cotton wants people in the Hispanic community to speak up if they see a crime being committed.
”If you see something say something. But we cannot continue to be a target just for a few dollars. It’s not fair, it’s not right,” she said.
The sheriff’s office says the 16-year old will be charged as an adult.
