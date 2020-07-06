Forecasters watching system in Gulf, could develop off Carolinas coast this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center says a small low pressure system near the coast of the Florida Panhandle could become a tropical system off the Carolinas coast later this week.
Meteorologists say the system is located between Panama City and Apalachicola, Florida, and features disorganized thunderstorms. While they say significant development appears unlikely before the low moves inland during the next several hours, they expect the system to evolve into a larger low pressure system and move northeastward, possibly emerging offshore of the Carolinas later this week.
“We’ll be keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure over the Panhandle of Florida today,” Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. “This will increase our rain potential on Tuesday and Wednesday.”
Sovine says once the system moves offshore, it will have the chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm.
“The good news is that if this develops, it would develop as it moves away from the Lowcountry,” he said.
If the system were to develop into a tropical storm, it would take the name Fay.
The fifth named storm of Hurricane Season formed Sunday night in the north Atlantic.
At 5 a.m., Monday, the center of Tropical Storm Edouard was located near latitude 39.0 North, longitude 53.6 West. Edouard is moving toward the northeast near 36 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Forecasters expect little significant change in strength and Edouard is expected to become post-tropical later Monday.
Sovine said the storm will not pose any threat to the United States.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles mainly to the southeast of the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).
