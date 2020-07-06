Safety precautions to consider when staying at a hotel as occupancy rates grow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hotel occupancy rates are rising following South Carolina’s lift on restrictions, but they’re not where they would typically be.
The Charleston Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau says occupancy rates in the area are currently around 50 percent. This time last year it was at 75 percent or more.
There’s some things that Dr. Lacey MenkinSmith, who is the medical director for MUSC’s Back2Business program, says people should consider. The program provides customized safety plans for businesses, schools, hotels and more who seek their input.
MenkinSmith says it's good for rooms to air out before the next guests arrives which means staggering room bookings.
Director of Hotels for Lowcountry Hotels Dan Blumenstock says they own seven hotels in the Charleston area. They are waiting at least 24 hours after someone stays in a room before they clean it. Then the room is booked after that.
Those are measures that some other hotels are doing to help keep their guests and staff safe. Blumenstock says their cleaning products meet coronavirus related EPA guidelines.
“For our business, we were very fortunate that our cleaning products were already doing that,” Blumenstock said. “We were very excited to know that what we were doing before was right in line with what we’re doing now.”
They also have a two-step process of cleaning which includes cleaning and then someone who follows to disinfect.
"We are sanitizing and wiping down on a very regular business," Blumenstock said. "We are not cleaning stay over rooms so that takes away a touch point where we are no longer in contact with a guest's personal space."
They require masks for staff and they have signage and hand sanitizing stations.
Staff have also removed items from rooms like note pads, pens, the TV directory and other commonly touched items to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That's something that health experts also encourage.
The Double Tree Inn in North Charleston is one of the hotels under the leadership of Lowcountry Hotels.
"The Hilton Brand has the CleanStay Program and what that is, we actually put a sticker on the doors that seals it that we have sanitized that room," Blumenstock said. "Before the next guest arrives they know that they have a sanitized room that they'll be going into."
There are state and federal guidelines on protocols that hotels should follow. Safety measures vary at hotels.
You're encouraged to ask questions about your stay ahead of your visit.
Blumenstock says more people are booking rooms over the phone than online because they want to ask questions.
