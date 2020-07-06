Local law enforcement agencies using hundreds of pieces of military-grade equipment

“The one time that we need to use it to save somebody’s life, then it is paid off,” Roscoe said. “If you look at the Huger incident back in February of 2019. We received a call about a deputy trapped behind a vehicle that has taken fire. We came in with the MRAP, we were able to get the deputy out of harm’s way and ended up with a peaceful resolution as far as the officers. No other officers were injured in that situation.”