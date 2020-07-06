More rain, less heat over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak area of low pressure over the Panhandle of Florida will slowly move across Georgia and South Carolina over the next few days. As a result, rain chances will be on the increase with unsettled weather likely at times on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is the potential for this low pressure to develop into a tropical depression or storm as it moves away from the Carolina coastline later this week. Expect scattered showers and storms to become more numerous over the next couple days with several inches of rain possible between now and Wednesday night. Later this week, as this low moves away, we’ll see the rain chance go back down and the temperatures heat back up.