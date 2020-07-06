More rain, less heat over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak area of low pressure over the Panhandle of Florida will slowly move across Georgia and South Carolina over the next few days. As a result, rain chances will be on the increase with unsettled weather likely at times on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is the potential for this low pressure to develop into a tropical depression or storm as it moves away from the Carolina coastline later this week. Expect scattered showers and storms to become more numerous over the next couple days with several inches of rain possible between now and Wednesday night. Later this week, as this low moves away, we’ll see the rain chance go back down and the temperatures heat back up.
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Edouard, our 5th named storm of the young hurricane season, continues to move northeast over the open north Atlantic Ocean. No worries out of this storm. This will likely lose tropical characteristics over the next few days. We’re also keeping an eye on the low pressure system over Florida that could develop as it moves away from us later this week. The National Hurricane Center is giving this storm a 40% chance of developing over the next 5 days. We’ll keep you posted!
TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 86.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 86.
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 93.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.