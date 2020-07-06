S.C. summer gas price surge may have hit wall because of COVID-19

“As of Sunday evening, it appears possible that we may break the nine straight weeks of rising prices thanks to a drop in demand fueled by COVID-19 cases surging in some states,” GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said. “So far this summer, both holidays have seen the lowest prices since 2004, and its possible that if things don’t improve much by Labor Day we could see the rare trifecta of every summer holiday setting multi-year lows. For now, I believe we may see increases stall and some minor increases or decreases until we see a solid change in the coronavirus situation. For now, some states will see slight increases, some may see slight decreases, but gas prices are essentially stuck in limbo.”