Several hurt when car slammed into McDonald’s dining room in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A picture posted by the County of Lexington shows a car almost all the way into the dining room of a McDonald’s.
It happened Monday afternoon at the McDonald’s on Charleston Highway, right off Interstate 26 near Fish Hatchery Road.
The Cayce Department of Public Safety says the red Mercury seen in the picture was heading south on Charleston Highway when a van crossed the road and hit the car in its side.
That’s when the car went off the road and ran into the restaurant, officials said.
Cayce DPS says “multiple patients” were taken to the hospital, but they have all since been released.
The McDonald’s location will remain closed Monday.
