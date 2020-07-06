Summey assumes CEO role at Charleston County Aviation Authority

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s council chair has assumed his new role as leader of the Charleston International Airport.
Elliott Summey, who was named the new CEO back in January, officially assumed the role on Wednesday.
The Charleston County Aviation Authority selected Summey for the role in a 6-2 vote.
Summey said he would not resign as chairman of Charleston County Council but will not seek re-election when his term in that position ends in January.
Summey replaces Sen. Paul Campbell, who served as the agency’s CEO since August 2013. Campbell said he planned to stay on to support the transition process.
“I know I have big shoes to fill but I also know we have a tremendous team across our three airports which is committed to our customer-first mission,” Summey said in a statement released at the time of his selection. “My goal is to invest the time needed to provide a seamless leadership transition. I look forward to not only help create but implement a plan to grow the Charleston International Airport, but East Cooper and John’s Island airports as well.”
The Charleston County Aviation Authority manages, operates and develops three airports in the Charleston County Airport District, including the Charleston International Airport, the Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island and the Mount Pleasant Regional Airport.
