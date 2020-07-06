Team of Clemson alums falls in The Basketball Tournament

Armored Athlete knows how to win TBT games. On Sunday night, the perennial TBT entrant held off a late run and once again came away with the victory.
TBT veteran John Roberson poured in a game-high 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting to pace Armored Athlete past Power of the Paw, 98-91.
“It was fun,” said Roberson. “We want to be selfless and win. We never panicked. We knew what we had to do to finish the game.”
Scott Machado tallied 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting for the victors, who never trailed and nearly blew a 19-point lead before hanging on to beat the Clemson University alumni squad.
“Getting off in a good rhythm is important,” said Machado. “Definitely coming out to a good start is key, and so is maintaining it.”
Donte Grantham went 8-for-10 and finished with 20 points in the losing effort for Power of the Paw, which was undone by shooting just 53% from the free throw line.
Armored Athlete advances to face Overseas Elite on July 9th at 4:00 PM EST.