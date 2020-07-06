Woman accused of vandalizing Charleston firefighter memorial to face bond judge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 32-year-old arrested in Lexington County last week in connection with vandalism of the memorial site dedicated to nine fallen Charleston firefighters is expected to have a bond hearing Monday.
Eman Mubarek Brown faces charges of malicious injury to real propery and attempts to burn in connection to the June 26 incident at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park.
A police officer stopped at the Charleston 9 Memorial park at approximately 1:40 a.m. that morning when he noticed debris in the median. The officer found an American flag draped over a cross along with several smaller flags scattered around, an incident report states.
The officer then noticed the nine PVC pipe memorial crosses at the park had been ripped out of the ground and broken.
Authorities say Brown also has an additional warrant for petit larceny for the theft of an American flag and South Carolina state flag from the flag pole of the CresCom bank at 884 Orleans Road. Police say the flags were taken two hours after the Charleston 9 Memorial was vandalized.
Charleston Police investigators said private surveillance video from a business near the memorial site and at the bank helped them identity Brown as the suspect.
Brown was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on Thursday and was booked into Al Cannon Detention Center just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. She was expected to appear before a bond court judge Monday afternoon.
