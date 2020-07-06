Woman arrested for vehicle theft with victim’s dog inside

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police have arrested a woman for stealing a running vehicle that contained the victim’s dog from outside a hospital trauma room entrance.
Roxanne Keery, 31, has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle worth more than $10,000 and grand larceny.
Charleston police say they received a call from the Medical University of South Carolina Public Safety Department about a stolen black Mazda CX-5 on Sunday.
Keery, who had been in the hospital earlier that day, had said upon her discharge she was going to her friend’s home in West Ashley.
Police say they were able to track her friend’s address, and when they arrived at the home, they located the vehicle in the parking lot, but without Keery and the victim’s dog.
While officers looked for the dog, Keery and the friend, they say Kerry came from the parking lot and introduced herself to the officers.
Police say they asked Keery what had happened that day. In response, Keery said that she was discharged from MUSC without shoes or a ride and when MUSC staff wouldn’t help her, she got into a running car and left, the incident report states.
According to police, Keery said she let the dog loose once she arrived to her friend’s home. Officers were able to find the dog unharmed, they say.
Keery admitted to being in possession of a stolen vehicle, the report states.
Police say she was placed under arrest and transported to Al Cannon Detention Center to await further charges from MUSC.
