Burke hires Jimmy Brown as head girls basketball coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Burke High School announced on Tuesday that they’ve hired former North Charleston head coach Jimmy Brown to serve as the Bulldogs new head girls basketball coach.
Brown, who played football at The Citadel, coached both football and girls basketball during his time at North Charleston.
In Basketball, Brown led the Cougars to 2 lower state titles in his 8 years. He was also named Region Coach of the Year five times and the team was voted as one of the top 3 teams in the state in their class 6 times.
He also had success in his 5 years as the head football coach. Brown led North Charleston to 2 Lower State title games and coach 3 players (Nehemiah Broughton, Jarrell King and Corey Washington) who would go on to play in the NFL.
More recently, Brown has been an assistant coach for the girls team at First Baptist in addition to serving as the AD for the city of North Charleston.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.