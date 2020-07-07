Charleston County receives more than $40 million for Main Road corridor project

"Today is the latest example of the continued working relationship between Charleston County, the State Infrastructure Bank and the South Carolina Department of Transportation. I'd like to thank Chairman John White and rest of the board for recognizing the regional benefits of the U.S. 17 and Main Road Corridor project. This intersection is critical for safety and quality of life for citizens of West Ashley, Johns Island, Kiawah Island and Seabrook Island. We are working to move this project forward and bring relief as quickly as possible.