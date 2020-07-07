Charleston County receives more than $40 million for Main Road corridor project

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say Charleston County received more than $40 million in funding from the State Infrastructure Bank for Segment A of the Main Road Corridor project.
Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey released the following statement.
"Today is the latest example of the continued working relationship between Charleston County, the State Infrastructure Bank and the South Carolina Department of Transportation. I'd like to thank Chairman John White and rest of the board for recognizing the regional benefits of the U.S. 17 and Main Road Corridor project. This intersection is critical for safety and quality of life for citizens of West Ashley, Johns Island, Kiawah Island and Seabrook Island. We are working to move this project forward and bring relief as quickly as possible.
Secretary Christy Hall is an asset to SCDOT and I appreciate her work on this process. I’d also like to thank the staff of Charleston County Public Works. Our team understands funding is always a challenge and they are constantly working to locate additional dollars at the state and federal level when available. This latest action by the State Infrastructure Bank will benefit both the Lowcountry community and South Carolina.”
